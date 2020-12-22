Lombardy pleases in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Lombardy impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m: City Of Blossom (Gaurav Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Strategist (K Mukesh) 1-2, 600/46, handy, Sitara (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Golden Forza (RB) & Scramjet (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy. Negress Princess (RB) & Key To Time (RB) 59, 600/45, former moved well.

1000m: Esteva (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Royal Pal (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Arrowtown (RB) & Kingwood (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved together. Grand Duke (Nakhat Singh) & Story Teller (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, former pleased.

1200m: Colachel Battle (Surya Prakash) 1-33 (From 1200/600) 47, eased up.

1600m: Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 2-1, 1400/1-45, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in fine fettle.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m: Roll Call (RB) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41, moved easy. Top Saga (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/56, 600/40, not extended. Hurricane (RB) & Siri (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41, pair eaaed up. Indian Glory (Surya Prakash) & Whiskery (Gaddam) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair handy. That’s My Star (Gaddam) & Lightning Fairy (Surya Prakash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, pair well in hand. Satin Symphony (Kuldeep Singh), Jean Lafette (SS Tanwar), 2y-(Air Support/Ark Royal) (Gopal Singh) & Kimberley (Santosh Raj) 1-11, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43, Satin Symphony moved well. Win Vision (Santosh Raj) & Beyond Limits (SS Tanwar) 1-12, 800/58, 600/42, pair well. Marinetti (Kuldeep Singh) & Baudelaire (SS Tanwar) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, pair moved well.

1200m: Horus (AA Vikrant) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41, good. NRI Sun (Trainer) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/40, moved well. Lightning Pearl (Surya Prakash) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43, moved easy. That’s My Magic (AA Vikrant) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42, well in hand. 2y-(Sedgefield/Ballade Danon) (RB), 2y-(Ivory Touch/Dixie Dahlin) (Ajit Singh), Royal Green (RB) & General Atlantic (App) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/39, they were not extended.

1400m: Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/42, handy all the way. Grand Finale (Deepak Singh) & Promiseofhappiness (AA Vikrant) 1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, pair worked well.

