Horse Racing: Indian Patriot fancied for Mysuru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

File Photo.

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained Indian Patriot looks good among contenders and may win the Dr R Rajendra Prasad Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mystical Merlin 1, Star Speck 2, Country’s Fame 3

2. Oriental Lily 1, Coorg General 2, Meadow Flower 3

3. Janeiro 1, Mystic Bond 2, Sun Flare 3

4. Sunlight Storm 1, Coyote Girl 2, Day Of Combat 3

5. Indian Patriot 1, Elusive Girl 2, Contributor 3

6. Tia Maria 1, D Gold Star 2, D Brother 3

7. Indian Glory 1, Lucky Point 2, Shivalik Dhanush 3

Day’s Best: Sunlight Storm.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7