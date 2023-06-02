Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Bengaluru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm
Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera looks unbeatable in the Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Peridot 1, The Perfect Choice 2, Aferpi 3
2. Spirit Of The Rose 1, Immortal Beauty 2, Isabelle 3
3. Champions Way 1, Cat Whiskers 2, Solid Power 3
4. Seeking The Stars 1, Miss Maya 2, Only The Brave 3
5. Etosha 1, Michigan Melody 2, Super Kind 3
6. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Trevalius 2, High Command 3
7. Top Dancer 1, Mighty Zo 2, Impiana 3
Day’s Best: Champions Way.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.