Horse Racing: Ashwa Magadheera fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera looks unbeatable in the Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Peridot 1, The Perfect Choice 2, Aferpi 3

2. Spirit Of The Rose 1, Immortal Beauty 2, Isabelle 3

3. Champions Way 1, Cat Whiskers 2, Solid Power 3

4. Seeking The Stars 1, Miss Maya 2, Only The Brave 3

5. Etosha 1, Michigan Melody 2, Super Kind 3

6. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Trevalius 2, High Command 3

7. Top Dancer 1, Mighty Zo 2, Impiana 3

Day’s Best: Champions Way.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

