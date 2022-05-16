Look at Tier 2 cities too, KTR tells IT firms

Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged IT and allied companies to a look at Tier 2 cities in the State for setting up or expanding their operations in view of the employment generation potential. “Infrastructure apart, there is also no dearth of talented workforce. The State has also ensured that there is no disruption of power supply. These are key factors for companies to choose Hyderabad over other cities,” he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the offices of real estate consultancy Colliers and insurance technology company Sureify Labs at My Home Twitza at Raidurg near Hitec City here, the Minister said Hyderabad has been growing in IT as well as in life sciences, banking and finance, aerospace and defence, and other verticals. The Telangana government is working to create new infrastructure to continue to be an investment magnet, Rama Rao said, adding that seven years ago, about two million sqft office space was getting leased out. “It has now reached 11 million sqft and that speaks volumes about the pace and the strength at which Hyderabad is growing,” he said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy attributed the investments coming to the State to the planning and meticulous follow-ups by Rama Rao and his team of officials. Hyderabad is now competing with Malaysia and Singapore, he added.

Diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers has 150 employees in Hyderabad. “The employee-centric workspace offers a variety of work setups catering to the needs of our workforce. We continue to make collaboration and open work culture the cornerstone of our journey,” said Ramesh Nair, Colliers India CEO.

Colliers’ Hyderabad office is designed and customised by Colliers’ in-house design team to provide an engaging workplace as well as ensure wellness for its employees.

At Sureify, Rama Rao, pointing out that the State government has ensured continuous power supply to all segments of customers, said: “Our job as a government is to create more infrastructure. We continue to keep pace with the industry, with the private sector and enable creation of more employment,” he said.

Seven years ago, Sureify had just one person working for the company at Ameerpet. Today, it has more than 220 employees. “That is how Hyderabad is growing. It is not just one IT sector but in multiple sectors,” he said.

Sureify is headquartered in San Jose, USA. It offers software-as-a-solution for the life insurance and annuity industry that helps carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform. About 12 insurance carriers from the top 20 list in the US use Sureify’s platform. Sureify has plans to add more than 1,000 employees by 2024 at the Hyderabad facility.

Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present.