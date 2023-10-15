Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application.
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Solvent Recovery
Experience: Freshers are welcome
Salary: 2 LPA – 4.5 LPA
Qualifications: B.Sc., M.Sc. (& Any Degree)
Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Research & Development
Experience: Freshers are welcome
Salary: 2 LPA – 4.5 LPA
Qualifications: B.Sc., M.Sc. (& Any Degree)
Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda
Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Pranathi Software Services
Profile: Content Editor
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications, or a related field (Master’s degree is a plus).
Experience: 3 – 4 years of proven experience as Content Editor or similar
Skills: Excellent Writing, Editing, Proofreading
Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset
Vacancies: 1
Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com
Pranathi Software Services
Profile: Content Writer
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Marketing, or any degree
Experience: 3 – 4 years with experience in content writing
Skills: Excellent Writing, Editing, Proofreading, Proficient in all Microsoft Office applications.
Salary: Based on experience and skillset
Vacancies: 2
Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com
Revalsys Technologies
Profile: Angular Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: As per industry standard
Experience: 1 – 5 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: Careers@revalsys.com
Revalsys Technologies
Profile: UI Developer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: As per industry standard
Experience: 1 year – 5 years
Vacancies: 10
Contact: Careers@revalsys.com
TeamLease Services Pvt. Ltd. is hiring for Tech Mahindra
Profile: Sales
Employment Type: Full Time, Permanent
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Location: Hi-tech city, Hyderabad
Salary: 2.4 LPA – 2.8 LPA
Eligibility Criteria: Excellent communication in English & Hindi (Hindi is Mandatory), Voice / Semi Voice / Telecalling / Customer service experience would be an added advantage, Good typing skills and basic computer knowledge.
Contact: 7989043874
VTekis Consulting
Profile: US Taxation Service Interns / Trainees / Freshers
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Skills: Good communication, especially English language
Age Limit: 20 – 30 years
Work shift: Night shifts (9 pm – 6 am)
Female candidates are preferred
Salary: 14,000 Dinner Incentives Free job training GPA
Work Location: Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally
Contact: 9346316003
Lokal App
Profile: Tele callers
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1 year experience as a tele caller
Note: Looking for female candidates
Salary: Rs. 20000 and above (depends on the previous CTC)
Vacancies: 100
Contact: chennaiah@getlokalapp.com
Lokal App
Profile: Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 1 year experience as a tele caller
Note: Looking for male candidates
Salary: Rs. 20000 and above (depends on the previous CTC)
Vacancies: 100
Contact: chennaiah@getlokalapp.com
