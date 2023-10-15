| Looking For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help You 2

Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Solvent Recovery

Experience: Freshers are welcome

Salary: 2 LPA – 4.5 LPA

Qualifications: B.Sc., M.Sc. (& Any Degree)

Location: Sangareddy, Patancheru, Zaheerabad, Kazipally, Jeedimetla, Kothur, Somajiguda

Contact: 9010025666 | 8096422111 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Pranathi Software Services

Profile: Content Editor

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Communications, or a related field (Master’s degree is a plus).

Experience: 3 – 4 years of proven experience as Content Editor or similar

Skills: Excellent Writing, Editing, Proofreading

Salary: Based on the experience and the skillset

Vacancies: 1

Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com

Pranathi Software Services

Profile: Content Writer

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in English, Journalism, Marketing, or any degree

Experience: 3 – 4 years with experience in content writing

Skills: Excellent Writing, Editing, Proofreading, Proficient in all Microsoft Office applications.

Salary: Based on experience and skillset

Vacancies: 2

Contact: Careers@pranathiss.com

Revalsys Technologies

Profile: Angular Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: As per industry standard

Experience: 1 – 5 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: Careers@revalsys.com

Revalsys Technologies

Profile: UI Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: As per industry standard

Experience: 1 year – 5 years

Vacancies: 10

Contact: Careers@revalsys.com

TeamLease Services Pvt. Ltd. is hiring for Tech Mahindra

Profile: Sales

Employment Type: Full Time, Permanent

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Location: Hi-tech city, Hyderabad

Salary: 2.4 LPA – 2.8 LPA

Eligibility Criteria: Excellent communication in English & Hindi (Hindi is Mandatory), Voice / Semi Voice / Telecalling / Customer service experience would be an added advantage, Good typing skills and basic computer knowledge.

Contact: 7989043874

VTekis Consulting

Profile: US Taxation Service Interns / Trainees / Freshers

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Skills: Good communication, especially English language

Age Limit: 20 – 30 years

Work shift: Night shifts (9 pm – 6 am)

Female candidates are preferred

Salary: 14,000 Dinner Incentives Free job training GPA

Work Location: Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally

Contact: 9346316003

Lokal App

Profile: Tele callers

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1 year experience as a tele caller

Note: Looking for female candidates

Salary: Rs. 20000 and above (depends on the previous CTC)

Vacancies: 100

Contact: chennaiah@getlokalapp.com

Lokal App

Profile: Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 1 year experience as a tele caller

Note: Looking for male candidates

Salary: Rs. 20000 and above (depends on the previous CTC)

Vacancies: 100

Contact: chennaiah@getlokalapp.com

For any queries (or) details, contact us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com