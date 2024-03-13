Telangana: Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees to carry out maintenance, emergency works in govt schools

The School Education Commissioner has been directed to issue guidelines on composition, process of selection of ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee’, its roles and responsibilities

Hyderabad: Maintenance and other emergency works in all government schools operating under the School Education department will henceforth be carried out by the Village Organizations (VOs) in rural areas and Area Level Federations (ALFs) in urban areas via the ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees’. An order to this effect has been issued by the State government on Tuesday.

To be constituted at the school level with VO/ALF president as a chairperson and headmaster as member convener, the committee will be undertaking works – strengthening of basic infrastructure, construction of girls toilets, providing drinking water facilities, minor and major repairs works, renovation and maintenance of existing and dysfunctional toilets.

The committee comprising members drawn from women self-help groups (SHG) has also been tasked to take up electrification of classrooms, sanitation and maintenance of school premises, installation of solar panels, overall school maintenance and stitching uniforms.

The State government decided to tap the potential of women’s SHG to execute, monitor, strengthen and maintain basic infrastructure related works in all government schools besides delivering entitlements of students such as uniforms and mid-day meals as well as take up sanitation works in government schools.

The School Education Commissioner has been directed to issue guidelines on composition, process of selection of ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee’, its roles and responsibilities.