Lorry driver dies in accident in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 05:02 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: A lorry driver was killed in an accident at Kotha Lankapalli village of VM Banjar mandal in the district on Thursday.

The deceased P Rayamallu was stuck in the cabin of the lorry, and died on spot after hitting the rear side of a tanker parked by the side of the road at the village.

The lorry was carrying coal load from Sathupalli to Rudrampur coal handling plant in Kothagudem.

SCCL rescue team members had to work hard to retrieve the driver’s dead body from the cabin.