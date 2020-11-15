Lorry driver kills cleaner, surrenders to police with body

. Cleaner Raju reportedly took out a knife to attack driver Raju who in turn hit the cleaner on his head with an iron rod and then stabbed him to death

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Khammam: A Lorry driver, who killed his vehicle cleaner, travelled to Khammam with the dead body in the cabin before surrendering himself to the police at Konijerla in the district on Sunday.

According to Konijerla Inspector of Police J Vasanth Kumar, the driver, Knife Raju, and the cleaner, Raju (45), of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh delivered a palm oil load at Manthani in erstwhile Karimnagar.

On their return journey, they picked up a load of broken rice at Sultanabad. The driver and the cleaner clashed over a petty issue of covering the load with tarpaulin. Cleaner Raju reportedly took out a knife to attack driver Raju who in turn hit the cleaner on his head with an iron rod and then stabbed him to death.

Later, the driver dumped the body into the lorry cabin and started his return journey to Kakinada. However, he decided to surrender himself to police and reached Konijerla police station along with the body.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .