Low intensity explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi

By | Published: 6:11 pm

New Delhi: A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

“We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded,” said a senior police officer.

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged.

The polce are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .