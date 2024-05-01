LS polls a battle between Telangana pride, Gujarat supremacy: Revanth Reddy

The Nizam and Razakars, who harassed the people of Telangana, had later tasted bitter experiences. BJP leaders will also face a similar situation that was faced by Nizam and Rajakars, he said.

Jagtial: Terming the parliament election as a “battle between Telangana pride and Gujarat supremacy”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he was not afraid of threats made by “Gujarat leaders”.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah had registered a case against him in Delhi and were planning to arrest him as he was speaking about BJP’s conspiracy to abolish SC, ST and weaker section reservations by changing the Constitution, Revanth Reddy said though the BJP had four MPs in the State, none of them had got the case registered, but with a view to threaten him by deploying the ED, I-T and Delhi police, Modi and Shah had registered the case in Delhi.

“Gujarat leaders are threatening me by visiting my own land. PM and Shah may have the ED, IT and the Delhi police with them, but I have the four crore people of Telangana and 50 lakh unemployed youth with me. So, there is no question of being scared of threats by Gujarat leaders,” he said at a public meeting at Korutla here on Wednesday.

Leaders like BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and others had introduced reservations to bring in change in the lives of SC, ST, and backward classes. However, there was no change in their lives even after 75 years of independence. People from various quarters had submitted representations to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for a caste census during his padayatra. Before the assembly polls too, Rahul Gandhi had promised to take up a caste census if the Congress was voted to power in the State, which the new government had initiated by passing a resolution, he added.