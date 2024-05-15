LS Polls result in Telangana will surprise everyone, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy claimed that despite negative propaganda by the Congress party, the people of Telangana had voted in favour of the BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 09:05 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Expressing confidence of winning over 10 seats in Telangana, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy claimed that the election results would surprise everyone and a new chapter would begin in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy claimed that despite negative propaganda by the Congress party, the people of Telangana had voted in favour of the BJP. “Even where the BJP could not penetrate for years, Modi’s influence was evident. A silence movement worked in favour of BJP facilitating the party to blossom in Telangana ,”he claimed.

Stating that history would be created in the State after the announcement of election results on June 4, the BJP State chief claimed that the BJP would become an ideal alternative for BRS and Congress in Telangana. Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he alleged that the Chief Minister tried to mislead people on the issue of weaker sections reservations, but did not believe him and voted for the BJP.

Expressing concern over the financial condition of the State, he said the economy of the State was in bad condition and that the Chief Minister should tell the people how financial resources were going to be mobilized for the implementation of the promises.