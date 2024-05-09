LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly ‘scolds’ skipper KL Rahul after loss to SRH; netizens react

The owner of LSG appeared visibly displeased after the match's outcome and was seen engaged in an intense discussion with skipper Rahul along the boundary line at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

9 May 2024

New Delhi: After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, skipper KL Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.

The broadcasters characterised the interaction as “Animated reactions from the LSG camp.”

SRH stormed through to a 10-wicket victory over LSG, courtesy of an explosive batting show from opening duo Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

After LSG won the toss and opted to bat first, they posted a below-par total of 165, with skipper Rahul playing a sluggish knock of 29 in 33 balls. Ayush Badoni’s (55 in 30) and Nicholas Pooran’s (48 in 26) 99-run partnership gave the LSG a respectable finish.

In reply, Head (89 in 30) and Abhishek (75 in 28) wreaked havoc on the LSG bowlers as SRH chased down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs.

Although the content of their conversation was inaudible, the animated exchange between the owner and captain, captured by the broadcaster, gained traction on social media following LSG’s crushing 10-wicket defeat.

However, fans were unsettled by the LSG owner’s public gesture towards Rahul in the stadium, suggesting that discussions about the loss should take place in private rather than in front of spectators.

“A player of such calibre KL Rahul needing to bear the wrath of the team owner on field in national media is depressing to say the least ! #pathetic. U guys are disappointed – we get it ! Talk it out in a team meeting behind closed doors!” wrote a use on X.

“How an Entrepreneur can be so hard man it’s a match or a game where you win or lose it’s really a painful experience for #KLRahul,” another one said.

“This is just pathetic from @LucknowIPL owner. Never saw SRH management with players on the field or even closer to dressing room irrespective of so many bad seasons and still face lot of wrath for getting involved. Just look at this @klrahul…” another comment read.

After the loss, LSG slipped to sixth in the points table and they need to win their last two matches and hope other results go their way if they are to qualify for the playoffs.