L&T Finance Ltd. launches ‘The Complete Home Loan’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 12:15 PM

Mr. Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive - Urban Finance, L&T Finance Ltd. and Ms. Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer, L&T Finance Ltd.

Hyderabad: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) has announced the launch of its ‘The Complete Home Loan’ for customers of Hyderabad with all the support they need to fulfill their dream of owning a home.

‘The Complete Home Loan’ is offered through a Digitized Process along with a Dedicated Relationship Manager and comes with the option of a Home Décor Finance, a company statement on Friday said.

“Hyderabad is a key market for us, and through the launch of ‘The Complete Home Loan’, we are primarily targeting new home buyers seeking fresh Home Loans for both under-construction and ready properties. By understanding consumer behaviour, we are proud to offer the research-driven proposition ‘The Complete Home Loan’ that is aimed at providing a holistic solution to customers,” said Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive – Urban Finance at LTF.

A Home Décor Finance aims to provide flexibility and convenience in acquiring essential furnishings for a comfortable living space. The Digitized Process simplifies the journey of availing the loan with tech intervention, and the dedicated relationship manager serves as a point of contact for the customer throughout the loan process ensuring a smooth and satisfactory experience.

“When it comes to Home Loan, customers look for a one-stop solution to address all their financing needs but often settle for less. ‘The Complete Home Loan’ by LTF will meet customer expectations by addressing their needs and combining benefits like Home Décor Finance, Digitized process, and Dedicated Relationship Manager,” added Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at LTF.