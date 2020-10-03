Lt Gen Narayanan elected Colonel Commandant of Corps of EME

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant of Military College of EME, Secunderabad has been elected as the 69th Colonel Commandant of Corps of EME.

According to a Defence statement here on Saturday, Lt Gen Narayanan was commissioned into the Corps of EME on December 24, 1982 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. The General Officer has an illustrious career spanning 37 years in which he held varied Regimental, Command, instructional and staff appointments.

As Commandant of MCEME, he has reviewed the training philosophy, paying way for establishing new norms for conduct of online training, especially during the current scenario of the Covid pandemic. This year has been a landmark achievement for MCEME, notably winning the prestigious National awards such as Golden Peacock National Award and AICTE Uttkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award.

Keeping in line with tradition, the General Officer laid a wreath at the EME War Memorial, Secunderabad and pledged support to all ranks and veterans alike.

