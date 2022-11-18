LTIMindtree expands its Hyderabad operations

Hyderabad: LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, further expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a new digital experience centre in Hitec City. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the new premises.

The 1,00,000 sq ft centre will accommodate 1,000 professionals. Designed to provide a collaborative working experience, the centre will drive research and innovation to help LTIMindtree’s global clients deliver customer experiences. It will enable clients to envision, prototype and implement digital solutions.

“Congratulations on the merger of LTI and Mindtree to create the fifth-largest IT player in India. I thank LTIMindtree for their continued commitment to invest, grow and create more technology jobs at a record pace in Hyderabad. Telangana Government remains focused on its efforts to make Hyderabad the most preferred hub for technology companies and LTIMindtree is an example of how these efforts are paying off,” said Rama Rao.

“Our new digital hub in Hyderabad will provide impetus to innovate, solve complexities and deliver solutions to our customers. Hyderabad is one of India’s leading entrepreneurial, industrial and R&D hubs with robust educational infrastructure, rich talent pool and a forward-looking work ethic. We are thankful to the Government of Telangana for their vision, focus and support in enabling companies,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

The company employs over 16,000 employees in the city and has more than doubled its headcount in the city in the last one year alone, a release said.