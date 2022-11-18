Hyderabad-based MagikMinds gets acquired by TRC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based MagikMinds got acquired by the TRC Companies, which is into providing technology engineering, consulting and environmental services in the power and utility, transportation, Government, commercial and industrial segments.

Founded in 2010, MagikMinds provides geospatial information systems (GIS) consulting and implementation services to utilities and telecom industries. It has presence in the US, Canada, Australia and a delivery Centre of Excellence in India.

“MagikMinds built value with direct presence in the USA, Australia, Canada and India. MagikMinds serves more than 40 enterprises worldwide. TRC has presence in North America, UK and China. With the acquisition of MagikMinds, TRC will add India and Australia in its global footprint,” said Chaitanya Challa, Director, MagikMinds.

“MagikMinds bolsters our digital capabilities including enterprise GIS implementations and upgrades, custom solutions, managed services, and systems integration,” said John Radgowski, Chief Product Officer, TRC. Founded in 1969, TRC has about 7,000 employees and serves more than 1,000 customers globally, a release said.