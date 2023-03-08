L&TMRHL’s Hyderabad Next-Business Park Tower 1 accorded IGBC Gold Rating

Hyderabad Next-Business Park Tower 1, Raidurg, the Transit Oriented Development project of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has received IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green New Buildings Gold Rating

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, presented the plaque and certificate to KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, on Wednesday in presence of KS Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII GBC, Sudhir Chiplunkar, COO, L&TMRHL and others.

The recently commissioned Hyderabad Next-Business Park Tower 1, Raidurg has followed best practices in developing a sustainable architecture and design with apt site selection and planning enabling water conservation and energy efficiency measures. The right building materials and resources were utilised keeping innovative techniques in the focus, aiding best-in-class indoor environmental quality to enhance occupant health, happiness, and well-being, a press release said.

KVB Reddy said, “we have followed the best green infrastructural tools and innovative technologies to ensure occupant health and well-being in this building.” Shekar Reddy said the benchmarks

set by L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) in its efforts to go green across all forms of built environment would nudge other Metro Rail projects in the country to follow.

Some of the green features of Hyderabad Next-Business Park Tower 1 at Raidurg:

• High Solar Reflective Index paint on Terrace (cool roof)

• EV charging points

• Superior U value façade

• All around green space

• Low flow plumbing fixtures

• Energy efficient equipment’s – AHU’s, chillers, fans and pumps

• Heat recovery wheel