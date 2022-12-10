| Hyderabad Metro Commuters Ask For Extra Coaches Official Responds

Hyderabad metro commuters ask for extra coaches, official responds

With commuters making steady requests for more coaches to deal with peak hour hubbub, Managing Director NVS Reddy on Saturday informed that he asked Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to procure additional coaches.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:17 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Amid regular traffic restrictions in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail is witnessing a mad rush right from the morning across two corridors.

“I have asked the Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to raise funds somehow and procure additional coaches to cater to the increasing number of Metro commuters,” he responded to a tweet.

1) Hyd Metro needs additional coaches to deal with peak hour rush. And even professional "pushers" to help people squeeze in. The following video from Ameerpet Metro Station was posted on reddit a few days back (Date of recording N/A).@md_hmrl @ltmhyd @KTRTRS @HyderabadMojo pic.twitter.com/l7F8wOHUYE — UrbanEye – Hyderabad (@UrbanEyeHyd) December 8, 2022

I have asked the Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to somehow raise funds & procure additional coaches to cater to the increasing number of Metro commuters. — MD HMRL (@md_hmrl) December 10, 2022

Earlier, in an interview with ‘Telangana Today‘, he said that plans are under way to increase coaches. But it may take time as each coach costs Rs 10 crore.