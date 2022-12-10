Hyderabad metro commuters ask for extra coaches, official responds

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
With commuters making steady requests for more coaches to deal with peak hour hubbub, Managing Director NVS Reddy on Saturday informed that he asked Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to procure additional coaches.

Hyderabad: Amid regular traffic restrictions in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail is witnessing a mad rush right from the morning across two corridors.

“I have asked the Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to raise funds somehow and procure additional coaches to cater to the increasing number of Metro commuters,” he responded to a tweet.

Earlier, in an interview with ‘Telangana Today‘, he said that plans are under way to increase coaches. But it may take time as each coach costs Rs 10 crore.

