Lucy Brazier attends IASAP’s monthly meet

IASAP aims to provide their members with a wealth of knowledge, opportunities, and resources, empowering them to excel in their professional roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: The monthly meeting of the Indian Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals (IASAP) Hyderabad, a non-profit professional association was organised for the lady Administrative Professionals on Saturday.

The meeting was organised by Gayatri Kondapally, Chairperson, of IASAP Hyderabad. Lucy Brazier, CEO of Marcham Publishing was invited to the meet, where she delivered a talk on the theme, ‘The Value Proposition’.

IASAP aims to provide their members with a wealth of knowledge, opportunities, and resources, empowering them to excel in their professional roles.

To achieve this, eminent speakers are invited from diverse industries to conduct monthly sessions, thereby enabling members to enhance their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

IASAP, an affiliate of ‘The Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in Asia Pacific (ASA)’ collaborates with 14 country organisations, fostering a strong global network.

Also Read BRS raises concern over Chinese intrusion into Indian territory