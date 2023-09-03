BRS raises concern over Chinese intrusion into Indian territory

Dasoju Sravan highlighted the lack of clarity from External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar regarding the occupation of Indian territory by China

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:11 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan has criticized the Centre’s shoddy handling of the ongoing border tensions with China. He highlighted the lack of clarity from External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar regarding the occupation of Indian territory by China.

In a statement, Sravan pointed out that Jaishankar evaded providing a straightforward answer on whether Indian territory was under Chinese occupation during the current government’s tenure. He further expressed concern over attempts to normalise Chinese intrusion and the construction of villages in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, blaming the previous governments in this regard.

The BRS leader criticised the Union government for resorting to vague references to past administrations, stating that it provided no meaningful explanation for the current situation. He emphasised that national security was a paramount concern in a democracy, and all 140 crore Indians had the right to know the status of India’s international diplomacy and whether any Indian land was lost to China.

Sravan questioned the government’s transparency, asserting that hiding the truth by the previous governments did not grant the current administration the authority to withhold information on matters of national security. He stressed the importance of protecting Indian territory and urged the government to provide clear and accurate updates on the situation at the border.