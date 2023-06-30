Luxury cars thief held in Hyderabad

Gachibowli police seized two luxury cars from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An automobile thief with a penchant for luxury cars which he stole from parking areas of star hotels, was caught by the Gachibowli police on Friday. Two luxury cars were seized from him.

The arrested person was identified as B.Arun Reddy alias Bunty (29), a website developer from TNGO’s Colony in Gachibowli and a native of Bhadradri- Kothagudem district.

Madhapur DCP K.Shilpavalli said Arun Reddy would sneak into the valet parking of star hotels in Gachibowli and Madhapur areas either posing as the owner of luxury cars or a hotel valet parking staff.

“Posing as the owner, he gains trust of the valet parking staff and collects the vehicle key from them. In one instance, he posed as the hotel staff and took the car key for parking it and fled with it,” the DCP said.

Concealing the stolen cars, he would change their number plates and either sold or used them, she added.