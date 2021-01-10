Luxury Ride expands base, to foray into Hyderabad

The pre-owned luxury car portfolio includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lexus, Toyota, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen, Bentley and others.

Hyderabad: New Delhi-headquartered pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car showroom chain Luxury Ride has announced its plans to expand its network in Hyderabad. Sumit Garg, co-founder and managing director, Luxury Ride, told ‘Telangana Today’, “We are aggressively expanding our footprint in the southern part of India. We are expected to open our own showroom in Hyderabad by mid-2021. During the pandemic, we received many calls/ leads from the southern market and our aim is to provide quality and end-to-end solutions to our customers in the region.”

“We have so far invested Rs 20 crore in our operations and we will further scale it up and will open 50 new company-owned showrooms by 2023,” he added. With showrooms at Delhi, Dehradun, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Karnal through a mix of owned and franchised outlets, the company has sold over 1,000 luxury cars and serviced more than 10,000 cars. The company offers end-to-end services from buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance to car modification and more.

The pre-owned luxury car portfolio includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Lexus, Toyota, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen, Bentley and others. Luxury Ride is also soon launching its mobile app, which will be available on both iOS and Android. When asked about the potential in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, he said, “Off late there has been a tremendous increase in the demand from tier-2 and 3 cities.”

