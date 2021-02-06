LV Prasad Madhapur centre renamed as Lahoti Eye centre

The centre was formally inaugurated by retired IFS officer and former India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations,Syed Akbaruddin, here on Satuday.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur centre of L.V.Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been renamed as Lahoti Eye Centre, after it was upgraded with the support received from Raisaheb Pannalaji Hiralalji Lahoti Trust, a family trust set up by the family of Suresh Chandra Lahoti, chairman trustee.

Speaking at the inaugural, Akbaruddin, said, “Lahoti family is well known in Hyderabad as philanthropic family. They have working in education, women empowerment, and now in health and hygiene. I would like to wish this partnership grows.”

The centre is one of the institute’s three urban centres in the city and offers comprehensive outpatient and surgical services on a wide range of ophthalmological issues, including cataracts, glaucoma, etc., a press release said. LVPEI team thanked Suresh Chandra Lahoti for their support.

