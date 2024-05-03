Madhu Yashki Goud appeals to voters to vote wisely

He slammed the BJP for misleading the people over the Congress party’s assurances promised to the people in the manifesto.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Madhu Yashki Goud

Hyderabad: Cautioning people that BJP was seeking votes to secure 400 seats and scrap reservations, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud appealed to the voters to cast their votes wisely.

At present, Modi tax was being levied and the collected tax amount was being distributed to 21 industrialists in the country. The tax amount was being recollected by the BJP through electoral bonds, he alleged while speaking at Meet the Press programme here on Friday.

He slammed the BJP for misleading the people over the Congress party’s assurances promised to the people in the manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders were deliberately misguiding the people that Congress was favouring one particular community, especially over reservations, he said.

The BJP was selling the public sector undertaking companies and their assets to private companies. Apart from losing jobs, the BC, SC and STs were foregoing the reservations, the TPCC Campaign Committee charged.

Like the Prime Minister, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had ruined the State’s economy due to poor financial policies and mismanagement. All those, who were against the formation of Telangana, were offered cabinet berths in the BRS government, he said.

“Both BJP and BRS are hatching conspiracies to dethrone the Congress government. That’s the reason, the Congress is welcoming the leaders from other parties to join the party,” Madhuyaskhi Goud said.