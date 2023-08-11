Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey

The earthquake struck at 17:48 (UTC) on Thursday, located 10 kilometers South South West (SSW) of Turkey's Malatya, as reported by EMSC. The earthquake's depth was measured at 10.9 kilometers.

Updated map – Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyewitnesses.” No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.