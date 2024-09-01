Mahbubabad police reach out to stranded railway passengers

DGP Jitender appreciates police officials for arranging food for passengers stranded due to damage to railway tracks at Kesamudram
Hyderabad: Director General of Police Dr Jitender appreciated the Mahabubabad police for reaching out to the train passengers stranded due to damage to railway tracks at Kesamudram.
The trains were stopped in Mahabubabad due to damage to railway tracks owing to flood waters. On noticing that there were elderly persons and children on the train, Mahabubabad Rural CI Saranya and SI Muralidhar along with staff arranged food, water and biscuit packets for the passengers.
DGP Dr Jitender, who came to know about it appreciated the Mahabubabad police for their good work.