Railway track washed at couple of places in Mahabubabad, rail traffic affected

Rail traffic was affected on Hyderabad - Vijayawada route with rail track getting washed away near Mahabuabad. Several trains have been stopped at different stations due to track being washed away

By James Edwin Updated On - 1 September 2024, 10:32 AM

Rail tracks were washed away due to torrential rains in Telangana near Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Movements of passenger trains came to a grinding halt on Sunday on Secunderabad-Vijayawada route as railway tracks washed away due to heavy rains at different places in the district.

Machilipatnam Express, Simhapuri Express and other trains have been halted at Mahabubabad railway station. Over ten feet of track was washed away partially at Tallapusapalli railway station in Kesamudram mandal due to heavy floods.

Also Read Telangana: Severe power disruptions in Khammam due to heavy rain

Similarly, about thirty feet of railway track washed as Peddamori cheruvu at Initikanne overflowed. The track was dangling in air as the track bed was completely washed away. Efforts to restore the track were hampered as the flood water was still flowing.

Mahabubabad rural CI Saravaiah and Kesamudram SI Muralidhar provided food along with water bottles and biscuit pockets to the passengers onboard the trains stopped at the railway station.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Kesamudram (29.8 cm), Nellikudur (41.6 cm), Mahabubabad (33cm) , Kuravi (31.9cm), Maripeda (32.4cm), Narsimhulapet (38.9), Chinnagudur (42.8cm) and Inugurthy (43.8cm).