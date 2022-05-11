Mahdi Pourzaferani – A known name in the field of IT security

Heading his company FiveM, he has taken the IT security space to the next level.

With the growing digitization, the demand for security pertaining to the same has also risen to a great extent. To tackle the tough problem of data breaches, a robust security system has to be implemented across companies that operate across the digital realm as any kind of negligence can lead to drastic results resulting in data as well as financial losses. To take charge of this problem a robust IT security system needs to be installed and who better than industry expert Mahdi Pourzaferani to do the needful. This successful entrepreneur, professional blockchain developer, and programmer from the UK has aced well in this area and is doing exceptionally well around IT security sphere.

He is the founder of the software company FIVEM & FIVEM STORE LLC, a VC-backed company known for its bespoke scanner software. Apart from holding expertise in the security space, Mahdi is also the most sought after blockchain advisors who has assisted countless number of clients in comprehending the complexity of the blockchain industry and how to invest in it. Owing to his extensive knowledge and experience, he is approached by many who want to clear themselves off the complexities of the blockchain industry.

Mahdi says that it is extremely necessary to secure your company’s network as there are constant cyberattacks which if compromised can lead to disastrous results. This industry expert started his journey in 2008, and has since developed extreme expertise and experience in the security and infiltration zone. Prior to establishing his own company, Mahdi worked as a programmer at Optic Gaming and EA Sports, before he rose to the rank of security manager at Optic Gaming and supervisor at EA Sports. He also worked with American video game publisher, RockStar, where he had the experience of adding more than 1,000 types of add-ons to the software.

“I chose this field when I decided to start my entrepreneurial journey to prevent hackers who compromise on companies confidential data, and with that thought FIVEM was founded which has grown to become one of the best in business today,” informs Mahdi. He wants more people to join this stream and ensure maximum number of businesses are secured from online threats.

