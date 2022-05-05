Mahesh babu and his family making memories in Paris

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is currently holidaying in Paris with his family. Both Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been posting pictures from their vacation on their social media accounts on a regular basis. Namrata recently shared a family picture from their trip with her hubby and kids, which is currently buzzing on the Internet.

The former actor also shared a couple of pictures on Instagram stories along with her family, as they could be seen enjoying their meal together in Paris. One can see Mahesh Babu and his family posing with a chef in Paris, seated at a dining table and smiling. Namrata wrote, “Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstars.”

Earlier, Mahesh too took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the room in Hotel Le Bristol Paris, where he is seen lying on a cosy bed while his daughter Sitara is seen playing with a cat. The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actor captioned the image as, “Candid conversations with Socrate.. Happens only at @lebristolparis!! @oetkercollection @heavens_portfolio_india (sic).”

On the acting front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in director Parasuram’s next film drama ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and also stars National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, as well as his daughter Sitara, who will make her acting debut in the film with the song ‘Penny’.

The trailer, which was recently released, attracted his fans in a major way because of the actor’s elegant entrance and antics. The film will be hitting the screens on May 12.