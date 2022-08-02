Mahesh Babu fans celebrate re-release of ‘Okkadu’; Pokiri to be re-released on Aug 9

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:28 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Source: Twitter/~Akash~.

Hyderabad: How can Mahesh Babu’s fans forget the euphoria that his film ‘Okkadu’ created at the box office? To celebrate the actor’s birthday in advance, the film was re-released on Monday at a few selected theatres in domestic and as well as international markets— all by his fans.

Reportedly, all of the theatres, where the shows were shown were housefull. Videos of his fans celebrating the film like it was a festival have surfaced on social media.

Well, if you’re an Mahesh Babu fan, there’s more in store for you as ‘Okkadu’, along with ‘Pokiri’ will be re-released on the big screen on the actor’s birthday—August 9—giving you the chance to relive the euphoria all over again. The films will be released in a remastered 4K Ultra HD format, making them the first Telugu films to be released in this format.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his next project SSMB 28. After Athadu and Khaleja, this is director Trivikram’s third collaboration with the actor.

Check out the videos of fans celebrating Okkadu in cinemas again:

Rajahmundry SuperStar Fans are Getting Ready for #SSMB Advance Bday Celebration with #Okkadu Special Show Today in Murali Krishna theatre @ 9PM! pic.twitter.com/Re3NXHATyW — ~Akash~ (@AakashMBfan) August 1, 2022