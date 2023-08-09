| Mahindra Delivers All New Thar To Nikhat Zareen

The showroom representatives and customers also participated in this event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, delivered its flagship SUV, the All-New Thar, to Nikhat Zareen, the winner of the prestigious ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ award at the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Mahindra Dhar was handed over to her by South Zonal Head Roy, Regional Sales Head Abhishek and VV Rajendraprasad, Managing Director of VVC Motors at the Mahindra VVC showroom in Kottaguda.

“I plan to utilize this rugged and versatile Thar to fuel my passion for exploration and adventure,” said Nikhat Zareen.

