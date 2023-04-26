Mahindra launches Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range

There are four variants, differing in size of the load carrying bed and payload capacity - the HD 1.3, HD 1.7, HD 1.7L and HD2.0L

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Mahindra disrupts India’s pickup segment with the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range; Starting at INR 7.85 Lakh.

Hyderabad: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has launched the new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range starting at a price of Rs. 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The all new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance delivering an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators, M&M in a press release said.

Lighter, more compact and versatile, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of INR 24,999. Mahindra is also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.

Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “As a company deeply committed to the Make in India initiative, we take immense pride in pioneering and developing products that are not only customer centric but also reflect our commitment to contribute towards India’s economic growth”.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage. The new Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is available in the HD range. The HD or Heavy Duty range is meant for inter-city use and comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 80bhp and 220Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

There are four variants, differing in size of the load carrying bed and payload capacity – the HD 1.3, HD 1.7, HD 1.7L and HD2.0L. The HD 1.3 has a payload capacity of 1,250kg and a cargo bed measuring 2,765mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 650mm in height. The HD 1.7 too has the same cargo bed, but has a higher payload of 1,700kg.

R. Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said, “The all new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is the outcome of over three years of innovative work by a dedicated team of engineers at Mahindra Research Valley. The breakthrough aspect is the ability to offer two series of products of differing cargo lengths and payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, thereby maximizing efficiency and productivity, while also offering the choice of diesel and CNG. We have significantly upgraded the m2Di engine for this application, by increasing torque and power to cater to payloads of up to 2t, while also offering impressive fuel efficiency.”

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG) – and is designed to provide customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a seamless and delightful on-road experience.

Additionally, the new range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety, and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution.