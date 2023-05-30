Mahindra announces Thar 5-door launch date

However, this announcement might disappoint the Mahindra customers who were eagerly waiting for the SUV.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular and awaited SUVs in India. After Mahindra announced the Thar 5 Door, there was much speculation over its launch date and price. Earlier, rumors said that the Mahindra Thar 5 Door may launch on August 15, 2023. But the company has made the official confirmation on the Mahindra Thar 5 door.

Mahindra announced that there will be no new launches this year as the Mahindra Thar 5 door will be launched in 2024. “Our five-door Thar is a highly anticipated product. It’s not coming in this calendar year, much as many people are speculating it is. It’s a 2024 launch,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. He also stated that Mahindra Thar 5 Door got more than 50,000 bookings in the country.

The Mahindra Thar 5 Door will come with petrol and diesel engine options. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).