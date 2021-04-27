Mahindra University launches School of Management

Three UG programmes, BA in Economics & Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies, and BBA in Computational Business Analytics will be on offer

Hyderabad: Mahindra University, Hyderabad, has announced the launch of its School of Management from the 2021-2022 academic session. Three UG programmes, BA in Economics & Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies, and BBA in Computational Business Analytics (an interdisciplinary program with the École Centrale School of Engineering), will be on offer in collaboration with the Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business (An ivy league institution located near New York, USA), Mahindra University said on Monday.

The Mahindra University School of Management (MU – SoM) will benefit significantly from Cornell University’s expertise in curriculum development, faculty exchange programmes including some specialty courses delivery by the Cornell faculty to Mahindra University students, as well as student immersion at Cornell, it added.