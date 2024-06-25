Major changes in officers handling Hyderabad’s civic administration

Both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) top bosses were transferred out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 01:28 PM

Hyderabad: Among the major reshuffle of IAS officers that took place on Monday were multiple officers handling key roles in Hyderabad city’s civic administration. Both the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) top bosses were transferred out.

Amrapali Kata who was filling in as In-charge Commissioner for GHMC in the absence of Commissioner Ronald Rose has now been given the full additional charge of the corporation. Notably, she now holds a total of four posts, including HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Managing Director of Musi River Front Development Corporation, and Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

While a total of three IAS cadre officers have been posted as GHMC Zonal Commissioners, the post of managing director (MD) of HMWS&SB has not been assigned to any officer yet. Former GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad) Bhorkade Hemat Sahdeorao who was transferred out of his post after he issued the orders to demolish illegal structures outside the former AP chief minister’s residence has also been given a new posting.

The following are the key changes:

GHMC

D. Ronald Rose, IAS (2006), GHMC Commissioner transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Energy Department with full additional charge (FAC) as CMD, GENCO &TRANSCO

Amrapali Kata, IAS (2010), HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner given FAC as the GHMC Commissioner

Sneha Shabarish, IAS (2017), GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Serilingampally) is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, GHMC

Anuraag Jayanti, IAS (2015) who was waiting for a posting has been posted as GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad)

Hemanta Keshav Patil, IAS (2019), Hyderabad Additional Collector, Revenue is transferred and posted as GHMC Zonal Commissioner (LB Nagar)

Apurv Chauhan, IAS (2020), Jogulamba Gadwal Additional Collector (Local Bodies) transferred and posted as GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Kukatpally)

P. Upender Reddy (Non-cadre) GHMC Additional Commissioner is transferred and posted as GHMC Zonal Commissioner (Serilingampally)

Bhorkade Hemat Sahdeorao, IAS (2018) who was waiting for posting is posted as Managing Director TG Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM)

N. Prakash Reddy, IPS (2010), Director EVDM transferred and posted as Managing Director, TG Tourism Development Corporation Limited

AV Ranganath, IPS (2006) Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone -1, Hyderabad transferred and posted as Commissioner EVDM

HMWS&SB

C. Sudharshan Reddy, IAS (2002) managing director HMWSSB transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (Services and HRM), General Administration Department

Other relevant postings:

Ahmad Nadeem, IAS (1997) was given an additional post as the Director General of Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI)

Sarfaraz Ahmed, IAS (2009), Joint Chief Electoral Officer transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA

G Ravi, IAS (2015) who was waiting for posting is posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Pollution Control Board

P. Gouthami, IAS (2021) Rajanna Siricilla Additional Collector transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director, MRDCL