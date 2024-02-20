Major fire engulfs makeshift tents in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 12:46 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Subhashanagar on Jagtial road in Karimngar district on Tuesday, engulfing makeshift tents and huts set up by migrant workers. No casualties have been reported so far.

The blaze was sparked by the burst of five cylinders in the area, causing the flames to rapidly spread to nearby areas and escalating the magnitude of the incident.

Further details about the mishap are still awaited.