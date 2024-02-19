Telangana: Abducted infant traced within 24 hours

Police reportedly traced the baby girl in Esala Thakkallapally in Basanthnagar police station limits and took the lady, who kidnapped the baby into custody.

By IANS Updated On - 19 February 2024, 11:04 AM

Karimnagar: A three-day infant abducted from Mother and Child Health Center here on Sunday, was reportedly traced in Peddapalli district on Monday morning.

Nirmala, who give birth to a baby girl, was kept in a separate ward as she developed fits. Her husband, Manoj Ram went outside leaving a relative with the baby on Sunday morning.

Taking it as an advantage, the accused woman lured the boy, who was at bedside and went away from the hospital.

Instead of reaching the village via Rajiv Rahadari, she reached the village in a circuitous route through Jammikunta, Kalwasrirampur, Peddapalli and Basanthnagar to confuse the police.

Police, who began investigation by registering the case, traced the movements of the lady with the help of CCTV footage and traced her. The baby was handed over to the mother.