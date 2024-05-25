Major fire erupts at manufacturing unit in Thukkuguda

The fire started in the morning at the unit located at Hardware Park and on noticing it the workers ran out of the premises.

25 May 2024

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a manufacturing unit at Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

On information five to six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation is going on.

After the fire is completely extinguished the fire department will ascertain the reasons that led to the fire in the company.