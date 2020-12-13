Bus gutted down in fire mishap at Shamshabad

The driver parked the bus on the ORR roadside and immediately got down

Hyderabad: A private bus was gutted down in a fire mishap at Shamshabad on Saturday. No casualties were reported. According to the police, the bus belonging to a private travel agency was on its way to Moinabad from Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram via the ORR when the driver noticed flames from the vehicle at Pedda Golconda stretch. The driver parked the bus on the ORR roadside and immediately got down. The flames later spread rapidly gutting down the vehicle. A fire tender from the nearby fire station was rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Police suspect that the fire might have erupted due to short circuit.

