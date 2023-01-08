Major train accident averted in Bengal’s Howrah district

The 22861 Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat Express escaped a major rail mishap near Santragachi station in Howrah district on Sunday.

By IANS Published Date - 01:01 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

After departing from Howrah station, as the train crossed Banksara rail-gate after Santragachi station, one of the couplets connecting two compartments got uncoupled. As a result, the engine of the train kept on rushing towards the destination with only the first two compartments, while the remaining compartments slowed down and got stranded near the rail-gate.

Eastern Railway officials informed that the time when the couplets connecting the two compartments got uncoupled, the speed of the engine was quite slow and hence a major danger could be averted.

However, the passengers travelling by the train became panicky because of the development. They blamed the railway staff for allowing the train to leave Howrah station without properly checking the couplets connecting two compartments.

The compartments that got uncoupled from the engine remained stranded at Santragachi station for a long time. However, railway sources said that an alternative engine was brought and Ispat Express has again departed for its destination. An internal enquiry in the matter has started.