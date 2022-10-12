Students oppose shifting of Gurukulam from Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Students of Jyothibha Phule Gurukulam, Sharmanagar, staged a protest opposing the shifting of the residential school from Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Officials had decided to shift the school to Thimmapur. On Wednesday, when officials made an attempt to shift the school, students and ABVP activists staged a dharna in front of the school. As police took the agitating students into custody, students reached the district collectorate in a rally and staged a protest there too.

The protest was called off after officials promised them to defer the shifting for three months.