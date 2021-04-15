Howrah-Hyderabad special trains from April 16

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Visakhapatnam: Railways will run special trains between Howrah and Hyderabad in view of public demand as follows: Train No. 08646 Hyderabad-Howrah Special will leave Hyderabad daily from April 16 to 30 at 08.00 a.m. so as to reach Visakhapatnam at 21.10hrs After a 20-minute halt, it will leave Vizag to reach Howrah at 14.40 hrs on the next day.

Similarly. train No. 08645 Howrah-Hyderabad Special will leave Howrah daily from April 18 to May 2 at 11.30 a.m. so as to reach Visakhapatnam at 03.35hrs (early hours of the next day) . It will again leave from Vizag at 03.55hrs and will arrive in Hyderabad at 17.30 hrs the next day.

Stoppages: This pair of trains will have halts at Bhadrak,Baitarani Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhanmandal, Cuttack, Barang, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kalupara Ghat, Balugaon, Khallikot, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichachpuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Sirkakulam Road, Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam,Visakhapatnam, Duvvada stations over East Coast Railway. Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper-12, Second Class-3, Second class cum luggage coaches-2 and Parcel van-1.