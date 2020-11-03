Make arrangements for paddy procurement: Mancherial Collector

As many as 250 centres were arranged for procuring the produce.

Mancherial: In-charge District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements for paddy procurement from farmers during this Vanakalam season.

Speaking at a review meeting with agriculture and revenue officials and rice millers here, Sikta said paddy was grown in 65,478 acres in the district, resulting in production of 3.48 lakh metric tonnes of grains. While the fine quality produce would be offered Rs 1,888 per quintal, paddy under B category would be paid Rs 1,868 per quintal. A total of 22.28 lakh new bags and 3.73 used bags were readied as against the requirement of 21.60 lakh new bags and 18.40 used bags.

The IAS officer stated that a control room 63039 28683 was created for resolving grievances of the farmers. As many as 250 centres were arranged for procuring the produce. Mandal-level officials were assigned for overseeing the process of the procurement. Mandal Revenue Officers would monitor transportation and functioning of the centres every day, she stated.

The in-charge Collector told the authorities concerned to create awareness over shifting quality produce to the centres and to sell it to the government without relying on middlemen. She asked them to keep tarpaulin covers ready for preventing drenching of the produce from unseasonal rains. She instructed the revenue officials to record data relating to procurement every day.

District Civil Supplies Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, District Agriculture Officer Veeraiah, Cooperative Officer Sanjeeva Reddy, Bellampalli RDO Shyamala Devi and many others officials were present.

