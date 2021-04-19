Make Hyderabad free of garbage, GHMC officials told

Asking GHMC officials to avoid any negligence in the sanitation drive, MAUD principal secretary, Arvind Kumar said the drive had to be accorded priority to make Hyderabad a garbage-free city

Hyderabad: MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday warned officials by stating that none would be spared if there was any negligence in carrying out sanitation works in the city. Asking GHMC officials to avoid any negligence in the sanitation drive, he said the drive had to be accorded priority to make Hyderabad a garbage-free city.

During a review meeting with zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, and medical officers, Kumar said the entire garbage had to be cleared every day, which would help in controlling viral diseases and Covid-19.

“Garbage clearance should be a primary task and accordingly, measures have to be taken up to remove the garbage in a full-fledged manner. In view of Covid-19, there should not any place for negligence. There is a need to look after sanitation works at the ground level every day,” he instructed officials.

Covid-19 control room

For taking up Covid-19 control measures and providing related information to citizens, Kumar directed officials to set up a Covid-19 control room and appoint senior officials to ensure that it functions 24/7. He told zonal and deputy commissioners that bio-waste was being accumulated in a big way in government and private hospitals and inspections had to be carried out in hospitals to see how they disposing of such waste.

“People are leaving face masks on the roads and these will also come under bio-waste. A nodal team has to be appointed for catering the needs of citizens and also providing suggestions and tips related to Covid-19,” Kumar said.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said sanitary field assistants were appointed in places witnessing more garbage and necessary measures were being taken to find who was dumping the garbage in public places. So far, 320 Swachh autos were inducted and more would be added, the Commissioner said, adding that the EVDM wing was asked to intensify disinfection activities.

