Make Palle, Pattana pragathi success: Adilabad ZP chief urges officials

ZP chairperson Rathod Janardhan addresses an awareness meeting over Palle, Pattana Pragathi programme among officials and public representatives in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad/Mancherial: Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan said that the fifth edition of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi Programmes should be taken up as a festival to makee them a grand success. He was speaking at an awareness programme over the initiative among officials and public representatives here on Monday.

Janardhan said that the initiative aimed at transformation of both rural and urban parts was the brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He asked the officials concerned to take up sanitation, greenery and improve basic amenities of villages and towns as part of the fortnight-long programme slated for June 3. He assured that elected representatives would extend all support to the authorities in organising the programme.

Collector Sikta Patnaik told the field level staffers of various departments to bring reputation to the district by striving hard to implement works of the initiative. She asked them to take steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. She instructed them to ensure survival of saplings planted in the previous phases of Telanganaku Haritha Haram. She wanted them to create awareness among rural folks over segregation of waste.

ITDA Utnoor Project Officer Ankith, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender, Rural Water Supplies Officer Superintending Engineer Venkateshwarlu, District Malaria Officer Dr Sridhar, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, DRDO Kishan, ZP Chief Executive Officer Ganapathi, Forest Development Officer Rahul and Barnala, SC Welfare Officer Sunitha Kumari, DWO Milka and many other officials were present.

In the meantime, Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the ensuing 5th edition of Palle and Pattana Pragathi would be taken up to ensure cleanliness, to increase greenery and to better basic amenities of rural and urban civic bodies. She convened a meeting with municipal commissioners, MPDOs and MPOs of the district to discuss the preparedness for implementing the initiative in Mancherial on Monday.

