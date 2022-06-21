Make Yoga part of life, Harish Rao tells people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, who participated in Yoga Day celebrations in Siddipet on Tuesday, has called upon the people to make practicing Yoga part of their lives so that they can lead a healthy life. Addressing the people after participating in Yoga Day in Siddipet, the Minister observed that one can enhance the lifetime by regularly practicing Yoga besides keeping away from ill-health.

Suggesting the people to mind the food they were consuming every day, Rao educated the people that the consumption of healthy food will keep them healthy. He further said that the regular practicing of Yoga will make him stronger physically and mentally besides enhancing efficiency at the workplace. By spreading Yoga across the globe, Rao said that India had taught the world how to lead a healthy life. With an objective to encourage the normal deliveries at Government Hospital Siddipet, the Health Minister said they were training the pregnant women in some Yoga Asanas so that it would help during the normal delivery.