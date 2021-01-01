Malaika Arora bids adieu to 2020 with a dip in swimming pool

The ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

By | Published: 10:33 am

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020.

The ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

She is seen wearing a greenish-black coloured swimsuit in the picture.

Arora shared that she is wishing for a “wonderful” year ahead and also wished fans on the occasion.

“Yipee goodbye 2020….. I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021…. happy new year,” she wrote in the caption.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including dream girl Hema Malini have extended warm greetings to their fans ahead of the New Year.