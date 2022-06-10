Malaika Arora turns travel vlogger, sets internet on fire with Turkey trip updates

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora who loves to travel keeps sharing glimpses of her enthralling vacations with her fans, and they can’t seem to get enough of the actor. After returning to Mumbai, Malaika has been posting a few peeks of her holiday in Turkey. In a lovely trailer, the fashionista highlighted her time in the beautiful country. The film captures the place’s hypnotic splendour. And we can safely assume that the actor’s visit was marked by breathtaking scenery and delectable cuisine.

The actor posted a video on her social media, where one can see her exploring Turkey along with her best friend, Preeta Sukhtankar.

Malaika is seen belly dancing in a sexy backless crop top paired with denims. In her updates, one can see her exploring street food, enjoying boat rides, and chilling with her friend. Alongside the video, she also wrote, “The week that was. Destination #12 with my travel partner n bff @itsmspreetatoyou #tataturkey #untilthenext (sic).

Seems like the actor and her friend had some quality time. On one of her pics, which showed delectable snacks, Kareen Kapoor Khan commented saying: “Mallaaaa I need this chaknaaa bruh.” Immediately Malaika replied “Sending u alllll.”

