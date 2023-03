Malayalam actor & former MP Innocent passes away

Malayalam actor & former MP Innocent had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

By IANS Updated On - 04:08 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Kochi: Innocent, one of the most popular actors of the Malayalam film industry, died here in Kerala on Sunday night. He was 75.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on March 3.

The former MP — a two-time cancer survivor, had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

His body will be taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Ernakulam at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning. The body will be kept there for three hours.

From the stadium, his body will be taken to his native place Iringalakkuda where the funeral will be held in the evening.

The veteran actor who had acted in around 700 movies and produced many of them was a comedian and a character actor.

He had won from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 as a CPI-M candidate, and had been quite a “significant voice” in the Parliament while representing the constituency.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said: “Innocent, through his natural acting had entered the hearts of people. He was also a good social worker. He has stamped his presence in all the areas of film industry and had performed as a comedian, character actor and producer.”

Vijayan also offered condolences to the bereaved family of the actor.

Innocent has written a popular Malayalam book, ‘Cancer Wardile Chiri’ or ‘Smile in Cancer Ward’. Innocent entered the Malayalam film industry with the movie ‘Nrithasala’ directed by Mohan, one of the most popular Malayalam directors.

Innocent was also the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) — an organisation for Malayalam actors.

He headed the AMMA for 18 years.

He also worked towards the development of a pension scheme for the retired Malayalam actors.

Innocent won the state award for the best actor in the movie, ‘Mazhavilkavadi’.

Malayalam superstar Mamooty, Jayaram, and several other top actors of the Malayalam film industry are present in the hospital where he passed away.

Kerala Minister for Higher Education, R. Bindu also condoled his death.