Malayalam actor Mohanlal hospitalised in Kochi

According to medical reports, Mohanlal has been diagnosed with a viral respiratory infection.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 18 August 2024, 03:06 PM

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mohanlal has been hospitalised in Kochi after experiencing high fever and breathing difficulties.

The 64-year-old actor was admitted to AIMS, Kochi, where he is currently receiving treatment. According to medical reports, Mohanlal has been diagnosed with a viral respiratory infection.

Doctors attending to the actor have advised him to take at least five days of rest and avoid public spaces during this time. Proper medication has been prescribed to manage his symptoms and aid in his recovery.

The news of Mohanlal’s hospitalisation has caused concern among his fans and the film fraternity. Sreedhar Pillai, a well-known film critic, and industry insider, shared an official statement regarding the actor’s condition, confirming that Mohanlal is under medical supervision and is expected to recover with adequate rest and care.

Fans and well-wishers have been sending their prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery. Mohanlal, known for his versatile performances in Indian cinema, has a large following, and this news has been widely shared across social media platforms. The actor’s team is expected to provide further updates on his health in the coming days.